India Post

India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2026 Released; Check List of Shortlisted Candidates Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Jun 2026
15:02 PM

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Summary
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 28,636 Gramin Dak Sevak vacancies across the country
Candidates shortlisted in the merit list will be considered for engagement based on the selection criteria prescribed by India Post

India Post has released the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Merit List 2026, allowing candidates who applied for the recruitment drive to check their selection status online. The merit list has been published on the official India Post website and contains the names of shortlisted candidates across various postal circles.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 28,636 Gramin Dak Sevak vacancies across the country.

Candidates shortlisted in the merit list will be considered for engagement based on the selection criteria prescribed by India Post. However, the final appointment will be subject to the successful verification of original documents.

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According to India Post, candidates have been shortlisted through a system-generated merit list prepared on the basis of marks obtained in the Secondary School Examination (Class 10) conducted by recognised boards.

For candidates whose boards award grades or grade points, the scores have been converted into marks and aggregated into percentages. The merit list has been prepared with accuracy up to four decimal places to ensure fairness in the selection process.

India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2026: Steps to Check

Candidates can follow these steps to access the merit list:

  1. Visit the official India Post website.
  2. Click on the India Post GDS Merit List 2026 link available on the homepage.
  3. Select the relevant postal circle.
  4. The merit list PDF for the chosen circle will open on the screen.
  5. Search for your registration number or name in the document.
  6. Download and save the PDF for future reference.

India Post has clarified that inclusion in the merit list does not guarantee final selection. Candidates whose names appear in the list will be required to undergo physical verification of original documents at the designated centres.

Applicants are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates regarding document verification schedules, joining formalities and further recruitment-related announcements.

Last updated on 09 Jun 2026
15:03 PM
India Post Gramin Dak Sevak merit list
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