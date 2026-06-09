UPSC CDS 2, NDA 2 Registration 2026 Ends Today; Exams Scheduled for September 13

Summary Candidates who have not yet completed the application process can submit their forms through the official UPSC website before the deadline As per the official examination calendar, both the UPSC CDS 2 and UPSC NDA 2 examinations will be conducted on September 13, 2026, at centres across the country

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the registration window for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination 2 and National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination 2, 2026 today, June 9. Candidates who have not yet completed the application process can submit their forms through the official UPSC website before the deadline.

The commission had opened the application process on May 20, 2026, inviting applications from eligible candidates seeking entry into various branches of the Indian Armed Forces. Aspirants are advised to complete the registration process well before the closing time to avoid any last-minute technical issues.

As per the official examination calendar, both the UPSC CDS 2 and UPSC NDA 2 examinations will be conducted on September 13, 2026, at centres across the country.

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Candidates can apply online by visiting the official UPSC portal and selecting the relevant examination link. Applicants who have not completed the One-Time Registration (OTR) process must do so before filling out the application form.

After logging in, candidates are required to provide their personal, educational and communication details, upload the necessary documents, including a recent photograph, signature and identity proof, and complete the payment of the prescribed application fee through the available online modes.

Applicants should carefully review all information before final submission and retain a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

For the CDS Examination 2, candidates are generally required to hold a bachelor's degree from a recognised university. However, certain entries, particularly those for the Navy and Air Force, may require engineering or other technical qualifications.

For the NDA Examination 2, candidates who have passed or are appearing in Class 12 examinations are eligible to apply, subject to the age limits and other conditions prescribed by UPSC.

With the registration process set to conclude today, candidates interested in appearing for the prestigious defence recruitment examinations have only a limited window remaining to submit their applications. UPSC has advised applicants to ensure that all details entered in the application form are accurate and supported by valid documents.