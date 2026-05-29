Odisha government

Odisha Higher Education Department Begins SAMS UG Admission 2026 Registration; Check Form Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 May 2026
13:30 PM

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Summary
Eligible candidates can apply online through the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) portal at samsodisha.gov.in
The online application window for admission to undergraduate programmes in state public universities, +3 degree colleges and Sanskrit (Shastri) institutions will remain open till June 10, 2026, up to 10:45 pm

The Higher Education Department of Odisha has started the registration process for SAMS Odisha UG Admissions 2026 for admission to various undergraduate programmes across the state. Eligible candidates can apply online through the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) portal at samsodisha.gov.in.

The online application window for admission to undergraduate programmes in state public universities, +3 degree colleges and Sanskrit (Shastri) institutions will remain open till June 10, 2026, up to 10:45 pm.

According to the official notification, the Odisha Higher Education Department will conduct three rounds of counselling for admissions to programmes including BBA, BCA, Integrated MBA, Integrated MCA, five-year Integrated MBA, five-year Integrated MCA and five-year Integrated BA LLB courses.

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While filling the Common Application Form (CAF), candidates can choose their preferred course structure based on availability at their selected institutions. The available options include single major with two minors, double major, or three minors.

The department clarified that admission will initially be granted only on the basis of the Major-I subject selected by candidates.

“The seat allotment shall be made as per the opted Major subject in the case of Single Major with two Minors, Major-I in the case of Double Major and General in Three Minors. Allocation of remaining subjects/minors shall be carried out subsequently at the HEI level based on the student's preference and counselling process,” the official notice stated.

Candidates opting for minor subjects, Multi-Disciplinary Courses (MDC), Skill Enhancement Courses (SEC) and Value Added Courses (VAC), apart from their major subjects, will be allotted these courses by the respective Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) through a separate counselling process based on merit and seat availability.

SAMS Odisha UG Admission 2026: Steps to Apply

1. Visit the official SAMS Odisha website at samsodisha.gov.in.

2. Click on the “Degree (+3) Admission” section available on the homepage.

3. Register using a valid mobile number and email ID.

4. Fill in the required personal and academic details in the Common Application Form (CAF).

5. Upload the necessary documents and pay the prescribed application fee.

6. Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Last updated on 29 May 2026
13:31 PM
Odisha government Admission Open
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