Odisha Govt Nod to CGL, CHSL Rule Changes as Winter Session Set to Begin; Clears Supplementary Budget Proposal

The Odisha government on Monday approved key amendments to three service-related recruitment rules in an effort to streamline and modernise the state’s hiring processes, a senior official said. The decisions were taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The cabinet also gave its nod to the proposal for presenting the Supplementary Budget for the financial year 2025–26 during the winter session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, which begins on November 27.

According to officials, the amendments involve three major recruitment frameworks:

Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Group-B and Group-C Specialist Posts and Services Rules, 2022 Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Group-B and Group-C of different State Cadre Posts or Services Rules, 2022 Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level or Equivalent Recruitment Examination for Specialist Posts or Services Rules, 2022

The revised rules aim to simplify procedures, reduce delays, and enhance transparency in the selection process across various state cadre and specialist positions. The government is expected to issue detailed notifications outlining the changes in the coming days.

The approval marks another step in the administration’s efforts to strengthen governance and improve efficiency in public recruitment systems.