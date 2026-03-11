CHSE Odisha Improvement Exam Introduced for Class 12 Students: Check Timeline

Summary The Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha (CHSE Odisha) has introduced a new improvement examination system for Plus 2 students. Under the new policy, students who successfully pass the Class 12 board examinations will be allowed to reappear in one subject to improve their marks.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha (CHSE Odisha) has introduced a new improvement examination system for Plus 2 students, which will be implemented from the 2026 academic year. Under the new policy, students who successfully pass the Class 12 board examinations will be allowed to reappear in one subject to improve their marks.

The initiative aims to provide students with an additional opportunity to enhance their academic scores, particularly for higher education admissions, where minimum percentage requirements often play a crucial role.

According to CHSE officials, the decision was approved by the CHSE examination committee, and the system will be implemented immediately for students appearing in the current academic session. With this change, students will be able to choose any one subject from the Annual Higher Secondary Examination (AHSE) to retake in order to improve their final marks.

The new rule applies only to students who have successfully cleared the main Class 12 board examination. Those who fail the board exams will not be eligible for the improvement test. Instead, such students can appear for the instant examination, which is conducted every year specifically for candidates who fail in one or more subjects.

Education authorities said the new system follows a model similar to improvement exam provisions already implemented by several national education boards in the country.

CHSE Odisha Improvement Exam Schedule

CHSE has also outlined a tentative timeline for the application and conduct of the improvement examination. According to the expected schedule, the application window will be made active within fifteen days after the Plus 2 result declaration, and the result for the improvement exam

Officials said the structured timeline has been designed to ensure that students can update their improved scores in time for college admission processes.

The introduction of the improvement exam comes in response to concerns raised by students who often miss admission cut-offs by small margins. By allowing students to improve their performance in one subject, the board aims to provide them with a second chance to meet academic eligibility requirements and strengthen their prospects for higher education.