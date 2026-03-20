JNVST Class 6 Result 2026 Update: District-Wise Cut-Offs and Ranks Announced for Phase 1

Summary The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has officially published the cut-off marks and merit list for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2026 for Class 6 admissions under the Summer Bound Phase 1. Candidates who appeared for the entrance test can now access category-wise qualifying marks and district-wise results through the official website, navodaya.gov.in.

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has officially published the cut-off marks and merit list for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2026 for Class 6 admissions under the Summer Bound Phase 1. Candidates who appeared for the entrance test can now access category-wise qualifying marks and district-wise results through the official website, navodaya.gov.in.

The cut-off marks represent the minimum scores required for selection into Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas. These scores differ across districts as the evaluation process is conducted at the district level. Candidates who secure marks equal to or above the prescribed cut-off will move forward to the document verification stage, which is the next step in the admission process.

The JNVST 2026 examination for Class 6 admissions was conducted on December 13, 2025, for entry into 654 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country. Following the declaration of results, the Samiti has now released detailed cut-off data and merit lists, allowing candidates to check their selection status more precisely.

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Students can review the minimum qualifying scores and corresponding ranks for different categories on the official portal. In addition to the merit list, the website also hosts answer keys and region-wise results, enabling candidates to analyse their performance comprehensively.

Apart from the online mode, the selection and waiting lists have also been displayed on the notice boards of respective Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas. Candidates are advised to check both online and offline sources to confirm their admission status.

According to the official schedule, the Phase 2 exam will be conducted on April 11, 2026, for all candidates who could not appear for the first phase test. The results for the second phase is expected to be announced in May 2026, along with the final selection lists.

Check the detailed list here.