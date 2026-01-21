NTA

NTA Issues Advisory on Fraudulent JEE Main 2026 Question Paper Claims; Read Details

Posted on 21 Jan 2026
17:20 PM

File Image

Summary
The agency has clarified that JEE Main question papers are not being provided, sold, shared, or leaked through Telegram, WhatsApp, or any other social media channels
Calling such claims fraudulent, NTA stated that these scams are designed to cheat students by seeking money or personal information, which could result in financial loss and misinformation

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has cautioned students against misleading claims circulating on Telegram and other social media platforms that allegedly offer JEE Main 2026 question papers. The agency has clarified that JEE Main question papers are not being provided, sold, shared, or leaked through Telegram, WhatsApp, or any other social media channels.

Calling such claims fraudulent, NTA stated that these scams are designed to cheat students by seeking money or personal information, which could result in financial loss and misinformation. The agency has advised candidates to rely only on official NTA websites and announcements for authentic and reliable information related to the examination.

Meanwhile, the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exams are being conducted from January 21 to January 29 in two shifts daily. On Day 1 (January 21), the first shift exam was held from 9 am to 12 pm, while the second shift is scheduled from 3 pm to 6 pm.

According to student feedback from the January 21 Shift 1 exam, the Chemistry section was the most difficult, followed by Mathematics, whereas Physics was considered easy. Overall, the paper was rated as having a moderate difficulty level.

The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Day 2 exams will be held on January 22, again in two shifts — 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm.

