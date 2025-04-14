NEET UG 2025

NTA to release NEET UG admit card soon at neet.nta.nic.in - Know how to download

Our Correspondent
Posted on 14 Apr 2025
18:19 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image File Image

Summary
According to the official notification, the admit cards of the exam will be released by May 1 and the examination will be conducted on May 4 at various examination centres throughout the country
Once the admit cards are released, candidates can download them from the official website neet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2025 soon on its official website.

According to the official notification, the admit cards of the exam will be released by May 1 and the examination will be conducted on May 4 at various examination centres throughout the country.

Once the admit cards are released, candidates can download them from the official website neet.nta.nic.in. Before releasing the admit cards, NTA will release the NEET 2025 Exam city slips by April 26.

How to download NEET UG 2025 admit card once released?

Step 1: Visit the official website NEET UG at neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Under the Candidate Activity tab, click on NEET UG Admit card link

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click submit

Step 4: Your NEET UG Admit card will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout

The admit card is an important document to be carried along on the day of the exam. No candidate will be allowed inside the examination centre without proper admit card. Along with the admit card, candidates must also carry a valid identity proof to the examination centres.

Last updated on 14 Apr 2025
18:20 PM
NEET UG 2025
