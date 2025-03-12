JEE Main 2025

NTA to release JEE Main Session 2 exam city slips soon on official website - Check Details

Our Correspondent
Posted on 12 Mar 2025
14:10 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image File Image

Summary
Once the city intimation slips are released, candidates can download them from jeemain.nta.nic.in
Following the release of the city intimation slips, the admit cards will also be available for download three days before the examination

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the city intimation slips for the Joint Entrance Examination (Mains) on its official website. Once the city intimation slips are released, candidates can download them from jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The examination will be conducted on April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9. Following the release of the city intimation slips, the admit cards will also be available for download three days before the examination. Once released the admit cards can also be downloaded from the official website.

The city intimation slip will contain the name of the city where the candidates will have to arrive for the test while the admit card will have details of the examination centre and its address along with several other details.

How to download the city intimation slips once out?

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Mains 2025 at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Under the Candidate Activity Section, click on the city intimation slip download link

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: Your city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 5: Download the slip and take a print out

Through this exam, the eligibility of candidates will be determined for admission to undergraduate BE/BTech courses as well as BArch/BPlan courses.

JEE Main 2025
