UGC NET City Slip 2025 Out for December Session - Download Link and Admit Card Updates

Posted on 22 Dec 2025
09:19 AM

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially issued the city intimation slip for the University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2025 December session. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now access and download their UGC NET 2025 city slip from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, using their login credentials.

As per the official schedule, the UGC NET December 2025 examination will be conducted for 85 subjects between December 31, 2025, and January 7, 2026. The examination will be held in two shifts each day, with the first shift scheduled from 9 AM to Noon and the second shift from 3 PM to 6 PM. The city intimation slip has been issued in advance to help candidates plan their travel and accommodation accordingly.

To download the UGC NET 2025 advanced city intimation slip, candidates need to visit ugcnet.nta.nic.in and click on the link titled ‘Advance City Intimation for UGC-NET Dec 2025’ available on the homepage. After entering their application number, password, and security pin, the city slip will be displayed on the screen. Candidates should download and save the document for future reference.

The NTA has clarified that the UGC NET 2025 city intimation slip is not the same as the admit card. The city slip only indicates the city in which the examination centre will be located, while the admit card will contain comprehensive details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, subject, exam date, shift timing, reporting time, and the complete address of the exam centre.

According to the agency, the UGC NET 2025 admit card for the December session will be released 3-4 days before the examination. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates and ensure that they download both the city slip and the admit card within the stipulated timelines.

The UGC NET December 2025 examination is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for Assistant Professor appointments, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) awards, and admission to PhD programmes across universities and higher education institutions in India.

Find the direct city slip download link here.

Last updated on 22 Dec 2025
09:19 AM
UGC NET 2025 UGC NET December 2025 National Testing Agency (NTA) exam city allotment
