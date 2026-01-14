UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key Shortly at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Check Key Details Here

Summary Once released, candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check and download the answer key from the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in According to the official notification, the UGC NET answer key will be released by January 15, 2026

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the UGC NET December 2025 provisional answer key soon. Once released, candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check and download the answer key from the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

According to the official notification, the UGC NET answer key will be released by January 15, 2026. Along with the answer key, NTA will also open the objection (challenge) window.

Candidates who are not satisfied with any answer in the provisional key can raise objections by paying a processing fee of ₹200 per question. Only paid challenges submitted through the official key challenge link within the stipulated time will be considered. Challenges submitted without proper justification or evidence, after the deadline, or through any medium other than the prescribed link will not be accepted.

The UGC NET December 2025 examination was conducted from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026, in two shifts:

First shift: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Second shift: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

UGC NET December Answer Key 2025: Steps to Download

Visit the official website of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Click on the “UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key” link available on the homepage. A new page will open; enter your login credentials. Click on Submit. The provisional answer key will be displayed on the screen. Download the answer key and keep a hard copy for future reference.