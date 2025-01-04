NIFT Entrance Exam 2025

NTA to conclude Registration for NIFT 2025 entrance exam to conclude on Monday, January 6

Our Correspondent
Posted on 04 Jan 2025
16:23 PM
Summary
Candidates who have not yet registered themselves can do so on exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT
If any candidate fail to submit their application by January 6, he/she will be provided an opportunity to register themselves till January 9 by paying a late fee of Rs 5,000

The registration process for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) 2025 entrance exam will conclude on January 6, 2025 on the official of the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who have not yet registered themselves can do so on exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT

Through this examination, eligible candidates will be selected for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD courses at the various campuses of National Institutes of Fashion Technology situated across the country.

If any candidate fail to submit their application by January 6, he/she will be provided an opportunity to register themselves till January 9 by paying a late fee of Rs 5,000.

The examination will be held on February 9 across various centres throughout the country.

Following the conclusion of the registration process, candidates will be provided the opportunity to make corrections in their application from January 10 to January 12.

How to register for NIFT 2025 Entrance Exam?

Step 1: Click on 'Register/Login (UG/PG)'

Step 2: Click on 'New Candidate Register for UG and PG'

Step 3: Register yourself by providing all necessary details

Step 4: Login to your account by providing your login credentials

Step 6: Fill up the application form

Step 7: Pay application fee

Step 8: Submit the application and take a printout

Last updated on 04 Jan 2025
16:24 PM
NIFT Entrance Exam 2025
