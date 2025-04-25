TNPSC

TNPSC Group IV Combined Services 2025 Registration Begins at tnpsc.gov.in- Check Details

Our Correspondent
Posted on 25 Apr 2025
15:38 PM

File Image

Summary
As per the schedule, the deadline to apply for TNPSC Group IV services is before May 24. This recruitment drive aims to fill 3,935 vacancies
The vacancies include 25 different posts such as the Village Administrative Officer (215 vacancies), Junior Assistant (Non-Security, 1621 vacancies), Junior Revenue Inspector (239 vacancies), Typist (1099 vacancies), Steno Typist (grade III), Forest Guard and more

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) released the official notification for Group IV services and invited online applications for direct recruitment to the posts in Combined Services Examination -IV. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website- tnpsc.gov.in and apply for the same.

As per the schedule, the deadline to apply for TNPSC Group IV services is before May 24. This recruitment drive aims to fill 3,935 vacancies. The vacancies include 25 different posts such as the Village Administrative Officer (215 vacancies), Junior Assistant (Non-Security, 1621 vacancies), Junior Revenue Inspector (239 vacancies), Typist (1099 vacancies), Steno Typist (grade III), Forest Guard and more.

TNPSC Group IV Services 2025: Important Dates

Opening date of application: April 24

Closing date of application: May 24

Correction window: May 29 to May 31

Prelims exam: July 12, 2025

TNPSC Group IV Services 2025: Steps to apply

  1. Visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in
  2. Look for the "Apply Online" section and choose "Group-IV" for the specific exam
  3. Enter details like email, mobile number for OTR
  4. Use your OTR credentials to fill the application form
  5. Fill the TNPSC Application Form 2025
  6. Scan and upload necessary documents
  7. Pay application fee
  8. Review, submit and download application fee for future reference

It must be noted that the TNPSC Group IV application fee for the OTR platform is Rs 150 (Valid for 5 years) and the examination fee is Rs 100

Last updated on 25 Apr 2025
15:39 PM
TNPSC Registration Date
