UPSC 2025

From Breaking News to Cracking UPSC - Read AIR 51 Ruchika Jha’s Path to Success!

PTI
PTI
Posted on 25 Apr 2025
14:32 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
From breaking news to cracking the UPSC Civil Services exam, Ruchika Jha's journalism background helped her master current affairs and develop a habit of deep thinking and reading.
This year, the UPSC has recommended 1,009 candidates -- 725 men and 284 women -- for appointment to various services.

From breaking news to cracking the UPSC Civil Services exam, Ruchika Jha's journalism background helped her master current affairs and develop a habit of deep thinking and reading.

Jha, who cleared the prestigious exam in her fifth attempt, bagging the 51st rank, is also an electronics engineer. However, it was during her stint at the PTI newsroom that she discovered a passion for serving the country.

While balancing the demanding newsroom job with studies was an arduous task, Jha used her free time and weekends to strengthen her foundation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking exclusively to PTI, Jha said, "My UPSC journey started in 2020 while I was working as a copy editor with the Press Trust of India. I had completed my journalism diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and then joined the media industry. While working at PTI, I began preparing for the civil services.

"The idea of serving the country and working at the grassroots level inspired me. It was not easy to balance my job and studies, but I used my free time and weekends to build my foundation," she said.

Jha asserted that her journalism background helped her in preparation, as her daily rendezvous with news solidified her knowledge of current affairs.

"Every day, I had to read, edit, and publish news stories, which improved my understanding of current affairs and many important topics. It also helped me develop a habit of deep reading and thinking. PTI supported me throughout the journey, especially when I asked for a sabbatical to focus more on studies.

"I am thankful to my then colleagues for extending all the necessary support when I was working at PTI from November 2018 to April 2022. This was my fifth attempt and second interview. The journey had its ups and downs, but with hard work, patience, and the support of my family, friends and former colleagues, I finally achieved my goal in 2025," she said.

Born and raised in Delhi, Jha's family hails from Bihar.

"My father is a Chemistry teacher and has always inspired me with his discipline and dedication, while my mother is a homemaker who has been my biggest emotional support throughout this journey.

"My family's simple and hardworking background has always kept me grounded and motivated to work towards my goals," she said.

Jha is among the 32 candidates from Jamia Millia Islamia's (JMI) Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) who have cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024, one of the most competitive exams in the country.

The Civil Services Examination is conducted in three stages -- preliminary, mains and interview -- to select officers for the IAS, IFS, IPS and other central services.

The preliminary exam was held on June 16, 2024, with 9,92,599 candidates applying and 5,83,213 appearing. A total of 14,627 candidates qualified for the main exam held in September, and 2,845 reached the interview stage, which was conducted from January 7 to April 17, 2025.

This year, the UPSC has recommended 1,009 candidates -- 725 men and 284 women -- for appointment to various services.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 25 Apr 2025
14:33 PM
UPSC 2025 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) UPSC Civil Services Examination AIR All India Rank
Similar stories
UP Board Exam 2025

UPMSP Announces UP Board 12th Result 2025 at upmsp.edu.in- Overall pass percentage st. . .

GPAT 2025

GPAT 2025 Application Correction Window Opens Today - Check All Phases Details

UP Board Exam 2025

UPMSP Announces UP Board Class 10th Result 2025 at upmsp.edu.in- Get Direct Link Insi. . .

CTET 2025

CTET July 2025 Notification Update: Check Eligibility, Registration and Key Details

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UP Board Exam 2025

UPMSP Announces UP Board 12th Result 2025 at upmsp.edu.in- Overall pass percentage st. . .

GPAT 2025

GPAT 2025 Application Correction Window Opens Today - Check All Phases Details

UP Board Exam 2025

UPMSP Announces UP Board Class 10th Result 2025 at upmsp.edu.in- Get Direct Link Insi. . .

KIIT Bhubaneswar

KIIT Shines Bright - Secures 184th Spot in Asia, Declared the 8th Best University in . . .

Representational image
Exam results

Madhyamik results on May 2: Board

CTET 2025

CTET July 2025 Notification Update: Check Eligibility, Registration and Key Details

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality