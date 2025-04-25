From Breaking News to Cracking UPSC - Read AIR 51 Ruchika Jha’s Path to Success!

Summary From breaking news to cracking the UPSC Civil Services exam, Ruchika Jha's journalism background helped her master current affairs and develop a habit of deep thinking and reading. This year, the UPSC has recommended 1,009 candidates -- 725 men and 284 women -- for appointment to various services.

From breaking news to cracking the UPSC Civil Services exam, Ruchika Jha's journalism background helped her master current affairs and develop a habit of deep thinking and reading.

Jha, who cleared the prestigious exam in her fifth attempt, bagging the 51st rank, is also an electronics engineer. However, it was during her stint at the PTI newsroom that she discovered a passion for serving the country.

While balancing the demanding newsroom job with studies was an arduous task, Jha used her free time and weekends to strengthen her foundation.

Speaking exclusively to PTI, Jha said, "My UPSC journey started in 2020 while I was working as a copy editor with the Press Trust of India. I had completed my journalism diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and then joined the media industry. While working at PTI, I began preparing for the civil services.

"The idea of serving the country and working at the grassroots level inspired me. It was not easy to balance my job and studies, but I used my free time and weekends to build my foundation," she said.

Jha asserted that her journalism background helped her in preparation, as her daily rendezvous with news solidified her knowledge of current affairs.

"Every day, I had to read, edit, and publish news stories, which improved my understanding of current affairs and many important topics. It also helped me develop a habit of deep reading and thinking. PTI supported me throughout the journey, especially when I asked for a sabbatical to focus more on studies.

"I am thankful to my then colleagues for extending all the necessary support when I was working at PTI from November 2018 to April 2022. This was my fifth attempt and second interview. The journey had its ups and downs, but with hard work, patience, and the support of my family, friends and former colleagues, I finally achieved my goal in 2025," she said.

Born and raised in Delhi, Jha's family hails from Bihar.

"My father is a Chemistry teacher and has always inspired me with his discipline and dedication, while my mother is a homemaker who has been my biggest emotional support throughout this journey.

"My family's simple and hardworking background has always kept me grounded and motivated to work towards my goals," she said.

Jha is among the 32 candidates from Jamia Millia Islamia's (JMI) Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) who have cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024, one of the most competitive exams in the country.

The Civil Services Examination is conducted in three stages -- preliminary, mains and interview -- to select officers for the IAS, IFS, IPS and other central services.

The preliminary exam was held on June 16, 2024, with 9,92,599 candidates applying and 5,83,213 appearing. A total of 14,627 candidates qualified for the main exam held in September, and 2,845 reached the interview stage, which was conducted from January 7 to April 17, 2025.

This year, the UPSC has recommended 1,009 candidates -- 725 men and 284 women -- for appointment to various services.

