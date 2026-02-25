NID DAT Mains Hall Ticket 2026 Out at admissions.nid.edu; Get Direct Link to Download Here

National Institute of Design

The National Institute of Design (NID) has released the admit cards for the NID DAT Mains 2026 studio test and interview round. Candidates who qualified in the NID DAT Prelims examination can now download their hall tickets from the official admissions portal — admissions.nid.edu.

To access the admit card, candidates must log in using their registered email ID and date of birth.

Exam Schedule and Centres

The NID DAT Mains 2026 will be conducted in offline mode and will comprise two components:

  • Studio Test: March 8, 2026
  • Interview Round: March 21 to April 1, 2026

The interview process will be held at designated centres in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Gandhinagar.

The institute has emphasised that appearing for both components is compulsory.

“It is mandatory for the candidates to appear for both the Studio Test and the Interview in order to be eligible for the final stage of admissions,” NID stated.

Candidates whose university examination dates clash with their allotted interview schedule may inform the institute via email at admissions@nid.edu on or before February 23, 2026.

Applicants must attach the following mandatory documents:

  • Official college examination timetable
  • A letter from the Principal confirming the examination dates

NID clarified that such requests will be considered only upon submission of the required documentation within the stipulated deadline.

The institute further noted that parents will not be permitted inside the examination centre. However, if a designated waiting area is available outside the venue, parents may be allowed to wait there at the discretion of the management.

NID DAT Mains Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official website at admissions.nid.edu
  2. Click on the link titled “Download Admit Card 2026”
  3. A new login window will appear
  4. Enter your registered email ID and date of birth
  5. Click on the Submit button
  6. Download the admit card
  7. Verify all details and take a printout for the exam day

Candidates are advised to carefully check the information mentioned on the admit card and carry a printed copy along with valid ID proof to the examination centre.

