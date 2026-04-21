NEET UG 2026

NEET UG 2026 Scribe Registration Deadline Today - How Can PwD/PwBD Examinees Submit Details?

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 21 Apr 2026
13:44 PM

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Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the portal for submission of scribe details for PwD/PwBD candidates appearing in the NEET UG 2026 today.
Candidates who have opted to arrange their own scribe must submit the required details within the stipulated timeline through the official portal (neet.nta.nic.in).

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the portal for submission of scribe details for PwD/PwBD candidates appearing in the NEET UG 2026 today, making it the final opportunity for eligible candidates to complete the process. Candidates who have opted to arrange their own scribe must submit the required details within the stipulated timeline through the official portal (neet.nta.nic.in).

NEET MDS 2026 Demo Test Portal Activated - Check Link, Steps and Exam Pattern
NEET MDS 2026 Demo Test Portal Activated - Check Link, Steps and Exam Pattern

The facility has been provided in line with court directions and prior instructions mentioned in the application form, allowing candidates to furnish scribe details after the exam city intimation. Only those candidates who selected the option to use their own scribe during registration can access this feature.

To complete the process, candidates are required to log in using their application number and password on the designated portal. After logging in, they must click on the “Register Scribe Details” option available on the candidate homepage. Candidates can then select the appropriate scribe option and fill in the required details. Once submitted, the information will be reflected in the application form and confirmation page for future reference.

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The NEET UG 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 3, 2026, in pen-and-paper mode. The duration of the test will be three hours. As per the provisions, candidates with benchmark disabilities or physical limitations will be granted compensatory time of one additional hour, irrespective of whether they avail the scribe facility.

Authorities have advised candidates to carefully verify all entered details before submission, as the information provided will be considered final.

Candidates are also encouraged to regularly check the official website for further updates regarding the examination, including admit card release and important instructions related to NEET UG 2026.

Last updated on 21 Apr 2026
13:45 PM
NEET UG 2026 National Testing Agency (NTA) Persons with Disability (PwD) Registration
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