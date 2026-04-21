Gramin Dak Sevak

India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2026 Expected Today? Vacancies For Over 28,000 Posts

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 21 Apr 2026
12:45 PM

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Summary
The announcement is likely to follow the completion of the ongoing document verification (DV) process for candidates shortlisted in the second merit list
As per officials and past trends, the third merit list will include candidates selected against vacancies that remain unfilled after the second round

The India Post is expected to release the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) 3rd merit list 2026 shortly on its official website. The announcement is likely to follow the completion of the ongoing document verification (DV) process for candidates shortlisted in the second merit list.

As per officials and past trends, the third merit list will include candidates selected against vacancies that remain unfilled after the second round. In previous years, subsequent lists have been released in phases to ensure all available posts are filled efficiently. Notably, the third merit list was published in May last year, suggesting a similar timeline for 2026.

This year’s recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 28,636 GDS posts across the country. The category-wise distribution of vacancies is as follows:

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  • General: 12,696
  • OBC: 5,694
  • SC: 3,942
  • ST: 2,716
  • EWS: 2,719
  • PwD: 869

Document Verification Process Candidates shortlisted in earlier merit lists must complete document verification by presenting essential certificates. These include:

  • Class 10 mark sheet
  • Valid identity proof
  • Caste certificate (if applicable)
  • EWS certificate (if applicable)
  • Medical certificate
  • Residence or tribal certificate
  • Passport-size photographs
  • Printout of application form

India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2026: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official GDS portal
  2. Click on the link for “GDS 3rd Merit List 2026” on the homepage
  3. Select the relevant postal circle/state
  4. Open the merit list PDF
  5. Search for your name or registration number
  6. Download and print the document for future use

Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official website for the latest updates regarding the release of the third merit list and further recruitment processes.

Last updated on 21 Apr 2026
12:47 PM
Gramin Dak Sevak India Post merit list
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