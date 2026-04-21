India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2026 Expected Today? Vacancies For Over 28,000 Posts

Summary The announcement is likely to follow the completion of the ongoing document verification (DV) process for candidates shortlisted in the second merit list As per officials and past trends, the third merit list will include candidates selected against vacancies that remain unfilled after the second round

The India Post is expected to release the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) 3rd merit list 2026 shortly on its official website. The announcement is likely to follow the completion of the ongoing document verification (DV) process for candidates shortlisted in the second merit list.

As per officials and past trends, the third merit list will include candidates selected against vacancies that remain unfilled after the second round. In previous years, subsequent lists have been released in phases to ensure all available posts are filled efficiently. Notably, the third merit list was published in May last year, suggesting a similar timeline for 2026.

This year’s recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 28,636 GDS posts across the country. The category-wise distribution of vacancies is as follows:

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General: 12,696

OBC: 5,694

SC: 3,942

ST: 2,716

EWS: 2,719

PwD: 869

Document Verification Process Candidates shortlisted in earlier merit lists must complete document verification by presenting essential certificates. These include:

Class 10 mark sheet

Valid identity proof

Caste certificate (if applicable)

EWS certificate (if applicable)

Medical certificate

Residence or tribal certificate

Passport-size photographs

Printout of application form

India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2026: Steps to Download

Visit the official GDS portal Click on the link for “GDS 3rd Merit List 2026” on the homepage Select the relevant postal circle/state Open the merit list PDF Search for your name or registration number Download and print the document for future use

Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official website for the latest updates regarding the release of the third merit list and further recruitment processes.