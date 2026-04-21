Jammu And Kashmir

JKBOSE Declares Class 10 Results 2026 for Summer Zone; Check Pass Percentage, Merit List Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 21 Apr 2026
12:17 PM

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Summary
Students who appeared for the board exams can now access their marksheets through the official portals
According to the board, candidates can check their results on the websites jkresults.nic.in and jkbose.jk.gov.in

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has officially announced the Class 10 examination results for the 2026 summer zone. Students who appeared for the board exams can now access their marksheets through the official portals.

According to the board, candidates can check their results on the websites jkresults.nic.in and jkbose.jk.gov.in. The results are also available via the Umang app and DigiLocker, offering multiple digital access points for students across the region.

To download their Class 10 marksheets, students are required to enter their roll number and registration number on the result portal. Once submitted, the result will be displayed on the screen, which can then be downloaded and saved for future reference.

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The JKBOSE Class 10 examinations for the 2026 academic session were conducted from February 17 to March 10, between 10 am and 1 pm at various centres across the Union Territory.

Students are advised to keep a copy of their online result until the official marksheets are issued by their respective schools.

Last updated on 21 Apr 2026
12:17 PM
Jammu And Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) class 10 exams
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