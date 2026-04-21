Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS)

KVS Admission 3rd Provisional List Out for Class 1, Balvatika! Check Application Status Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 21 Apr 2026
13:01 PM

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Summary
The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has announced the third provisional admission list for Balvatika and Class 1.
With this release, parents and guardians can now check the selection status of their children through multiple official channels.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has announced the third provisional admission list for Balvatika and Class 1 today, April 21, 2026. With this release, parents and guardians can now check the selection status of their children through multiple official channels.

Candidates can access the admission status by visiting the official portal, admission.kvs.gov.in, and clicking on the “Check Application Status” link. To log in, parents will need their login code, the child’s date of birth, and the registered mobile number. Alternatively, applicants can visit the official website of the respective Kendriya Vidyalaya they applied to and locate the selection list PDF under the “Announcements” or “Academic” section. In addition, many schools have displayed physical copies of the list on notice boards at their premises for easy access.

Following the release of the list, selected candidates must complete the admission formalities within the stipulated timeline. Parents are required to visit the allotted school with original documents along with a set of photocopies. These include the child’s birth certificate for age verification, a passport-size photograph, residence proof such as Aadhaar card, ration card, or electricity bill, and category certificates (SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS) where applicable. Additional documents such as a service certificate for government employee quota and a distance declaration for admissions under the RTE quota may also be required.

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The admission process began earlier this month, with the lottery results for Balvatika declared on April 8 and for Class 1 on April 9, 2026. For regions like Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry, where schedules were impacted due to General Elections, results were released on April 10. With the publication of the third list, all provisional selection lists and waitlists are now available online.

Authorities have cautioned that failure to complete admission procedures within the given timeframe will result in cancellation of the allotted seat. In such cases, seats will be offered to candidates on the waitlist in subsequent rounds.

The third provisional list is generally considered the final scheduled list for Class 1 admissions. However, if seats remain vacant under specific categories such as SC, ST, or OBC-NCL, schools may conduct additional admissions. In such situations, offline applications may be invited between April 22 and April 26, 2026, to fill the remaining vacancies.

Parents are advised to stay updated through official channels and complete all necessary formalities promptly to secure admission under the KVS system.

Find the direct link here.

Last updated on 21 Apr 2026
13:02 PM
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) School Admission Result
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