NEET MDS 2026

NEET MDS 2026 Demo Test Portal Activated - Check Link, Steps and Exam Pattern

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 21 Apr 2026
11:32 AM

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Summary
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has activated the demo test for the NEET MDS 2026.
Candidates preparing for the examination can now access the mock test to familiarise themselves with the computer-based test (CBT) format ahead of the main examination.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has activated the demo test for the NEET MDS 2026 on its official website, natboard.edu.in. Candidates preparing for the examination can now access the mock test to familiarise themselves with the computer-based test (CBT) format ahead of the main examination.

As per the official schedule, the city intimation slip for NEET MDS 2026 will be issued on April 22, 2026, while the admit card is set to be released on April 29, 2026. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 2, 2026, in CBT mode.

The NEET MDS 2026 paper will be conducted in two parts. Part A will consist of 100 questions to be attempted within 75 minutes, while Part B will include 140 questions with a duration of 105 minutes. Overall, the examination will comprise 210 questions.

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To attempt the demo test, candidates need to visit the official website and navigate to the “Demo Test” section. After signing in, they must carefully read the instructions before beginning the test. The mock test can then be attempted in a simulated exam environment.

NBEMS has clarified that while the demo test mirrors the format and duration of the actual exam, the questions provided should not be considered indicative of those that will appear in the final examination. During the test, a timer will be displayed on the screen to track the remaining time, and the test will automatically conclude once the allotted duration ends. Additionally, a question palette will be available to help candidates monitor the status of attempted and unattempted questions.

According to the official brochure, the demo test has been introduced as a preparatory tool to help candidates understand the structure and navigation of the online examination system. It replicates the actual exam environment, allowing aspirants to gain confidence before the test day.

Find the direct demo test link here.

Last updated on 21 Apr 2026
11:32 AM
NEET MDS 2026 National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) Mock Test
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