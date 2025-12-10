WBJEEB Releases WB JECA 2025 Round 1 Counselling Schedule; Registration Begins Soon

Summary As per the official notification, the counselling registration link will be activated on December 12 at wbjeeb.nic.in WBJEEB clarified that counselling will be conducted in two rounds—Round 1 (Allotment) followed by Round 2 (Upgradation)

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced the round 1 counselling schedule for the WB Joint Entrance for Computer Applications (WB JECA 2025). As per the official notification, the counselling registration link will be activated on December 12 at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Candidates who have qualified the JECA 2025 examination and obtained a General Merit Rank (GMR) are eligible to participate. The last date for registration, fee payment, choice filling, and seat locking is December 15. The round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on December 17.

WBJEEB clarified that counselling will be conducted in two rounds—Round 1 (Allotment) followed by Round 2 (Upgradation). Registration will be available only during Round 1; candidates who fail to register by December 15 will not be considered for seat allotment in any round.

WB JECA Counselling 2025: Documents Required

Candidates must carry the following original documents along with self-attested photocopies:

Class 10, 12, and undergraduate mark sheets

Domicile certificate

Category certificate (if applicable)

Unique Allotment ID

WB JECA Counselling Schedule 2025

Registration, fee payment, and choice filling: December 12–15

Choice filling and locking: December 15

Round 1 seat allotment result: December 17

Seat acceptance fee payment and reporting to allotted institute: December 17–21 (Candidates opting ‘NO’ for upgradation or those allotted their first choice must report to the institute for verification and admission.)

Round 2 seat allotment result: December 23

Seat acceptance fee payment for fresh allottees: December 23–26

Candidates are advised to keep all documents ready and follow the official instructions carefully to avoid last-minute issues during admission.