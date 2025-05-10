NCHMJEE

NCHM JEE 2025 Answer Key Challenge Window Closes Today - Result Soon!

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 10 May 2025
11:57 AM

File Image

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to officially conclude the objection submission process for the NCHM Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2025 answer key today, i.e., May 10.
Candidates must also note that the payment processing portal will remain active till 11.50 PM.

The initial key for the exam was published earlier on May 7. Following this, NTA opened the challenge submission facility for students who wished to submit objections.

Steps to Challenge Answer Key

Step 1: Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM.

Step 2: Select the ‘Answer Key Challenge’ option on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required details (application number and password).

Step 4: Select the question/answer to challenge.

Step 5: Upload relevant supporting documents in a single PDF file.

Step 6: Finalise the challenges submitted and proceed to pay the processing fee of ₹200 per question.

Step 7: Download the confirmation page for future reference.

Once the challenge period ends, a panel of subject experts will review the submitted challenges. If a candidate’s challenge is found valid, the corresponding answer key will be updated. Based on the final answer key, the results will be prepared and published on the official website.

Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for updates on the release of the final answer key and results. They must ensure that all objections are filed before the deadline since no objections will be accepted once the window closes.

Find the direct answer key objection link here.

Last updated on 10 May 2025
11:59 AM
NCHMJEE NCHMCT JEE National Testing Agency (NTA) Answer Key
