CSIR UGC NET

CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Registration Ends Today - Exam Schedule and Details

Posted on 24 Oct 2025
13:07 PM

File Image

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration process for the CSIR UGC NET December 2025 session today, October 24, 2025.
Candidates aspiring to appear for the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) - University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) can submit their online applications through the official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the application fee for General category candidates is ₹1150, while General-EWS/OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) candidates must pay ₹600. For SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/Third Gender candidates, the fee is ₹300. The payment can be made using net banking, debit/credit card, or UPI options.

Candidates will be allowed to make the online fee payment until October 25, 2025, up to 11:50 PM. The application correction window will be open from October 27 to 29, 2025, allowing applicants to edit details in their submitted forms within the given timeline.

The CSIR UGC NET 2025 exam is scheduled for December 18, 2025, and will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across multiple centres. The test will be held in two shifts - the first shift from 9 AM to noon, and the second shift from 3 PM to 6 PM.

The examination will be bilingual, conducted in both Hindi and English. However, in case of any ambiguity due to translation, the English version will be considered final, as stated by NTA.

For detailed information regarding the exam, eligibility criteria, and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA CSIR UGC NET.

Last updated on 24 Oct 2025
13:10 PM
CSIR UGC NET Joint CSIR-UGC NET Registration National Testing Agency (NTA)
