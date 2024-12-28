CSIR UGC NET December 2024 Registration to End Soon - Steps and Key Updates

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to close the registration process for the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2024 cycle on December 30, 2024. The last date to pay the application fee is December 31, 2024.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to close the registration process for the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2024 cycle on December 30, 2024. Interested candidates must complete their online applications at the official website. The last date to pay the application fee is December 31, 2024, and a correction window for editing application forms will be available from January 1 to January 2, 2025.

Steps to Apply

Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the ‘Register/Login’ link on the homepage.

Complete the registration process by entering your personal details.

Log in to access the application form.

Fill in the required details, upload the necessary documents, and pay the application fee.

Download and save a copy of the submitted application form for future reference.

Application Fee

The application fee for the CSIR NET December 2024 exam varies based on the candidate's category. General candidates are required to pay ₹ 1,150, while candidates belonging to the General - Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Other Backward Classes (OBC) Non-Creamy Layer need to pay ₹ 600. For Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, candidates with disabilities (PwD), and third-gender applicants the fee is ₹325.

According to the official December schedule, the Joint UGC CSIR NET 2024 examination will be held from February 16 to February 28, 2025, at test centers across India.