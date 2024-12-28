MH CET 3-Year LLB 2025 Registration Begins - Key Dates and How to Apply

Summary The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has officially opened the registration process for the MH CET 3-Year LLB 2025 programme. Interested candidates seeking admission to the three-year LLB course can now apply online through the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Important Dates

Registration Deadline: January 27, 2025

MH CET 3-Year LLB Exam Dates: March 20 and March 21, 2025

“The CET Examination for the said course will be conducted at various examination centres Within & Outside Maharashtra State,” the official notification stated.

Steps to Apply for MH CET LLB 2025

Follow these steps to complete the registration process:

Visit cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on the registration link for MH CET 3-Year LLB.

Fill in personal, academic, and contact information.

Upload all required documents as per specifications.

Pay the application fee online using the available payment methods.

Submit the form and download a copy for future use.

Candidates are advised to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria before applying. Timely submission of the application form is crucial as the registration window closes on January 27, 2025.

Find the direct registration link here.