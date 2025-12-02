JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Application Correction Ends Today - Check Detailed Edit Steps

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Dec 2025
12:20 PM

File Image

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the correction window for JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 today, December 2, 2025.
The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exam will be held from January 21 to 30, 2026.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the correction window for JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 today, December 2, 2025. Candidates who wish to make changes in the application form can do it till 11.50 PM today on the official website of JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. They are advised to keep all necessary documents handy while making corrections to ensure accuracy.

Steps to Edit Information

  • Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the ‘Correction Window for JEE(Main)-2026 Session-1’ link under the candidate activity tab. A new window will appear.
  • Click on the ‘Login’ button.
  • Enter the candidate’s application number and password to access the form.
  • Make the necessary modifications and click ‘Submit’.
  • Pay the correction fee if applicable.
  • Save a printout for future reference.
Candidates must carefully review their forms and make necessary changes. NTA has stated that the correction window is a one-time opportunity for rectification of any errors and updating their information. Students must complete all modifications by the specified deadline, as no further changes will be allowed afterward.

The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exam will be held from January 21 to 30, while Session 2 is scheduled from April 2 to 9, 2026, across designated exam centers nationwide.

