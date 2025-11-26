NTA To Close JEE Main 2026 Registration for January Session Tomorrow; Exam from January 21

Summary Eligible candidates who have not yet applied can complete the JEE Main 2026 registration process through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exam is scheduled to be conducted from January 21 to January 30, 2026, across multiple centres nationwide

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the JEE Main 2026 January session application window tomorrow, November 27, 2025. Eligible candidates who have not yet applied can complete the JEE Main 2026 registration process through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The fee payment window will also close on the same date.

The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exam is scheduled to be conducted from January 21 to January 30, 2026, across multiple centres nationwide. The exam will be held in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

According to NTA, candidates may apply only for Session 1 at this stage and pay the fee accordingly. A separate application window for Session 2 (April 2026) will be announced later, allowing candidates to apply using the same Application Number, if they have already registered for Session 1. Those wishing to appear for Session 2 only may register when the April session application form is released.

JEE Mains 2026 Session 1: Steps to Register

Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on the JEE Main Session 1 Exam 2026 registration link Register by entering the required details Login using the credentials generated Fill out the application form and pay the examination fee Submit the form and download the confirmation page Keep a printed copy for future reference

About JEE Main 2026

JEE (Main) consists of two papers:

Paper 1: For admission to B.E./B.Tech programmes at NITs, IIITs, CFTIs and other participating institutions. It also serves as the eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), required for admission to IITs.

Paper 2: Conducted for admission to B.Arch and B.Planning courses offered by institutions across India.