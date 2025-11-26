Karnataka Examination Authority

KEA Announces Karnataka AYUSH UG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round 2 Schedule; Check Dates Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 26 Nov 2025
14:19 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
This round aims to fill seats that remain vacant, cancelled, or newly added after the conclusion of the first stray vacancy round
As per the official notification, the fresh option entry window for eligible candidates is open until 10 am on November 27, 2025

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the schedule for the second stray vacancy round of the Karnataka AYUSH UG 2025 counselling. This round aims to fill seats that remain vacant, cancelled, or newly added after the conclusion of the first stray vacancy round.

As per the official notification, the fresh option entry window for eligible candidates is open until 10 am on November 27, 2025. Only those candidates who did not receive any AYUSH seat allotment in the previous stray vacancy round are permitted to participate.

Eligible applicants can submit their fresh options through the official KEA website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The authority has clarified that options entered in previous rounds will not be considered for allotment in this round. Seat allocation will be based solely on merit and the fresh options submitted by candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

KEA also stated that once a candidate is allotted a seat in the second stray vacancy round, any previously allotted seat will be automatically cancelled and cannot be reclaimed. Admission to the newly allotted college is compulsory, and candidates must ensure they collect their original documents from their current institutions to complete the admission process within the stipulated deadline.

Citing Government Order No. AKUKA 345 PIM 2025, dated August 2, 2025, KEA further informed that remaining NRI seats will be allotted under the ‘Others’ quota at the same NRI fee. Candidates interested in these seats may register their options accordingly.

Karnataka AYUSH UG 2025: Round 2 Stray Vacancy Schedule

  • Seat Matrix Publication: November 25, 2025 (after 6 pm)
  • Fresh Option Entry: November 25, 2025 (6 pm) to November 27, 2025 (10 am)
  • Provisional Seat Allotment Result: November 27, 2025 (after 2 pm)
  • Final Seat Allotment Result: November 28, 2025 (after 2 pm)
  • Fee Payment & Seat Confirmation Slip Download: November 28–29, 2025
  • Last Date for College Reporting with Original Documents: November 30, 2025 (5:30 pm)
Last updated on 26 Nov 2025
14:20 PM
Karnataka Examination Authority AYUSH 2025
Similar stories
Bihar schools

BBOSE Releases Class 12 Admit Card for June–December 2025 Exams; Theory Exams From . . .

Tamil Nadu government

TRB, Tamil Nadu Issues TN TET Answer Key 2025; Objection Window Open Till December 3

AYUSH 2025

UP AYUSH Counselling 2025 Stray Vacancy Round 2 Allotment List Released; 98 Candidate. . .

Panjab University

Panjab University Announces Holiday, Postpones Exams Over Poll Demand - Revised Dates. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Bihar schools

BBOSE Releases Class 12 Admit Card for June–December 2025 Exams; Theory Exams From . . .

Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar

Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar Mesmerises with a Spectacular School Concert

Campus life

G.D. Birla Centre for Education Unveils Major Campus Transformation With Future-Ready. . .

Tamil Nadu government

TRB, Tamil Nadu Issues TN TET Answer Key 2025; Objection Window Open Till December 3

AYUSH 2025

UP AYUSH Counselling 2025 Stray Vacancy Round 2 Allotment List Released; 98 Candidate. . .

Panjab University

Panjab University Announces Holiday, Postpones Exams Over Poll Demand - Revised Dates. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality