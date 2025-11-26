KEA Announces Karnataka AYUSH UG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round 2 Schedule; Check Dates Inside

Summary This round aims to fill seats that remain vacant, cancelled, or newly added after the conclusion of the first stray vacancy round As per the official notification, the fresh option entry window for eligible candidates is open until 10 am on November 27, 2025

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the schedule for the second stray vacancy round of the Karnataka AYUSH UG 2025 counselling. This round aims to fill seats that remain vacant, cancelled, or newly added after the conclusion of the first stray vacancy round.

As per the official notification, the fresh option entry window for eligible candidates is open until 10 am on November 27, 2025. Only those candidates who did not receive any AYUSH seat allotment in the previous stray vacancy round are permitted to participate.

Eligible applicants can submit their fresh options through the official KEA website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The authority has clarified that options entered in previous rounds will not be considered for allotment in this round. Seat allocation will be based solely on merit and the fresh options submitted by candidates.

KEA also stated that once a candidate is allotted a seat in the second stray vacancy round, any previously allotted seat will be automatically cancelled and cannot be reclaimed. Admission to the newly allotted college is compulsory, and candidates must ensure they collect their original documents from their current institutions to complete the admission process within the stipulated deadline.

Citing Government Order No. AKUKA 345 PIM 2025, dated August 2, 2025, KEA further informed that remaining NRI seats will be allotted under the ‘Others’ quota at the same NRI fee. Candidates interested in these seats may register their options accordingly.

Karnataka AYUSH UG 2025: Round 2 Stray Vacancy Schedule

Seat Matrix Publication: November 25, 2025 (after 6 pm)

Fresh Option Entry: November 25, 2025 (6 pm) to November 27, 2025 (10 am)

Provisional Seat Allotment Result: November 27, 2025 (after 2 pm)

Final Seat Allotment Result: November 28, 2025 (after 2 pm)

Fee Payment & Seat Confirmation Slip Download: November 28–29, 2025

Last Date for College Reporting with Original Documents: November 30, 2025 (5:30 pm)