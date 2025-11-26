Bihar schools

BBOSE Releases Class 12 Admit Card for June–December 2025 Exams; Theory Exams From December 9

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 26 Nov 2025
13:43 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Bihar Open School Class 12 exams will be conducted from December 9 to December 24, 2025 across examination centres located in each divisional headquarters district
The Class 12 theory examinations will be held in two shifts, with the first shift scheduled from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm

The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) has issued the Class 12 admit cards for the June–December 2025 examination cycle. The Bihar Open School Class 12 exams will be conducted from December 9 to December 24, 2025 across examination centres located in each divisional headquarters district.

According to the official notification, study centre coordinators are responsible for downloading the admit cards using their user ID and password and distributing them to all enrolled students with their signature and official seal. Students are not permitted to download the admit card themselves.

“Students must appear at the designated exam centre on the dates and shifts mentioned in the admit card. Admit cards without the coordinator’s signature and seal will not be accepted,” the board stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Class 12 theory examinations will be held in two shifts, with the first shift scheduled from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. Students must collect their admit cards directly from their study centre coordinators.

The practical examinations for BBOSE Class 12 will be conducted from December 5 to December 8, 2025 at designated district centres. The board reiterated that no student will be allowed to appear in either the practical or theory exams without a valid, signed admit card.

Students with disabilities requiring a scribe must submit their request to the district education officer at least one week prior to the examination. Those using a scribe will receive 20 minutes of compensatory time per hour.

Last updated on 26 Nov 2025
13:43 PM
Bihar schools Bihar government Admit Card Class 12
Similar stories
Tamil Nadu government

TRB, Tamil Nadu Issues TN TET Answer Key 2025; Objection Window Open Till December 3

AYUSH 2025

UP AYUSH Counselling 2025 Stray Vacancy Round 2 Allotment List Released; 98 Candidate. . .

Panjab University

Panjab University Announces Holiday, Postpones Exams Over Poll Demand - Revised Dates. . .

NEET counselling

DME, Madhya Pradesh Revises MP NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Counselling Schedule; Check Detai. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar

Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar Mesmerises with a Spectacular School Concert

Campus life

G.D. Birla Centre for Education Unveils Major Campus Transformation With Future-Ready. . .

Tamil Nadu government

TRB, Tamil Nadu Issues TN TET Answer Key 2025; Objection Window Open Till December 3

AYUSH 2025

UP AYUSH Counselling 2025 Stray Vacancy Round 2 Allotment List Released; 98 Candidate. . .

Panjab University

Panjab University Announces Holiday, Postpones Exams Over Poll Demand - Revised Dates. . .

NEET counselling

DME, Madhya Pradesh Revises MP NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Counselling Schedule; Check Detai. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality