BBOSE Releases Class 12 Admit Card for June–December 2025 Exams; Theory Exams From December 9

The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) has issued the Class 12 admit cards for the June–December 2025 examination cycle. The Bihar Open School Class 12 exams will be conducted from December 9 to December 24, 2025 across examination centres located in each divisional headquarters district.

According to the official notification, study centre coordinators are responsible for downloading the admit cards using their user ID and password and distributing them to all enrolled students with their signature and official seal. Students are not permitted to download the admit card themselves.

“Students must appear at the designated exam centre on the dates and shifts mentioned in the admit card. Admit cards without the coordinator’s signature and seal will not be accepted,” the board stated.

The Class 12 theory examinations will be held in two shifts, with the first shift scheduled from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. Students must collect their admit cards directly from their study centre coordinators.

The practical examinations for BBOSE Class 12 will be conducted from December 5 to December 8, 2025 at designated district centres. The board reiterated that no student will be allowed to appear in either the practical or theory exams without a valid, signed admit card.

Students with disabilities requiring a scribe must submit their request to the district education officer at least one week prior to the examination. Those using a scribe will receive 20 minutes of compensatory time per hour.