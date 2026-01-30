CUET PG 2026 Application Correction Ends Today - Know Editable Fields and Exam Details

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to close the application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026 today, January 30. Applicants who have successfully registered can now make changes to their application forms via the official website.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to close the application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026 today, January 30. Applicants who have successfully registered can now make changes to their application forms via the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg. The modification facility will remain functional until 11.50 PM.

Candidates can only edit specific fields in the application form, as outlined by NTA.

Editable Fields

ADVERTISEMENT

The list below outlines the fields that can be modified:

Candidate’s Name/Father’s Name/Mother’s Name (any one)

Date of birth

Gender

Category

Sub-category/PwBD

Exam City Option (all preferences based on their permanent and present address)

However, details like mobile number, email address, address (permanent and present), and uploaded photograph and signature cannot be edited, therefore, the ones entered during the registration phase will be treated as final.

“No corrections will be accepted after 30 January 2026 (11:50 P.M.) under any circumstances. The additional fee (if applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned through Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI only,” the notice said.

Candidates must carefully review their forms and make necessary corrections. The correction window is a one-time opportunity for candidates to rectify any errors and update their information.

According to the official information, the CUET PG 2026 examination is likely to be conducted in March 2026, though the exact exam dates have not been announced yet by the agency.