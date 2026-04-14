CUET PG 2026

CUET PG 2026 Answer Key Challenge Ends Today at 10 AM - Check Result Updates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 14 Apr 2026
08:51 AM

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Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the objection window for the provisional answer key of the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026 today, April 14, at 10 AM.
Candidates who wish to challenge any answer in the provisional key must complete the process within the stipulated deadline through the official portal (exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg).

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the objection window for the provisional answer key of the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026 today, April 14, at 10 AM. Candidates who wish to challenge any answer in the provisional key must complete the process within the stipulated deadline through the official portal (exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg).

To raise objections, candidates are required to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question. The payment can be made only through online modes, including debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI. No other mode of payment will be accepted by the agency.

Candidates can access the challenge facility by visiting the official CUET PG website and logging in using their application number, password, and security pin. After logging in, they need to open the provisional answer key, compare it with their response sheet and question paper, and identify the questions they wish to contest. Applicants must also provide valid academic justification or supporting documents for each challenge, as these will be reviewed by subject experts.

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Once the objections are submitted and the fee is paid, candidates are advised to download and retain the confirmation page for future reference. The NTA has clarified that all challenges will be examined by a panel of experts, and if any objection is found to be valid, the answer key will be revised accordingly.

The final CUET PG 2026 results will be prepared strictly on the basis of the revised answer key. Any corrections made will be applied uniformly across the response sheets of all candidates to ensure fairness in evaluation.

The CUET PG 2026 examination was conducted in computer-based mode for 157 subjects, attracting a large number of candidates from across the country. With the objection window closing shortly, candidates are urged to complete the process promptly to ensure their concerns are considered before the final results are declared.

Last updated on 14 Apr 2026
08:51 AM
CUET PG 2026 National Testing Agency (NTA) Answer Key Common University Entrance Test-Post Graduate
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