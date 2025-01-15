NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Registration soon; Emphasises on use of APAAR ID and Aadhaar Authentication

Summary
Once the registration process begins, candidates can visit the official website of NTA and register themselves for the exam
The Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education has issued a fresh guideline for the NEET UG 2025 registration, asking candidates to use Automated Permanent Academic Acount Registry (APAAR) Indentity and aadhaar authentication during their registration and exam procedure

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon commence the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) exam on its official website.

The Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education has issued a fresh guideline for the NEET UG 2025 registration, asking candidates to use Automated Permanent Academic Acount Registry (APAAR) Indentity and aadhaar authentication during their registration and exam procedure.

Once the registration process begins, candidates can visit the official website of NTA and register themselves for the exam.

This is expected to simplify the verification process of candidates, making it efficient and accurate and streamlining the entire process.

The integration enhances the efficiency, security and transparency of th NEET UG 2025. This will held in the accurate identification of candidates during the application and the exam process and reduce chances of fraud, increasing the credibility of the exam.

NEET UG 2025
