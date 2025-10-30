NTA SWAYAM July Semester Exam 2025 Registration Closes Today; Correction Window To Open Soon

Summary Candidates interested in applying for Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) can register online through the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam The last date for successful fee payment is October 31, 2025

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the registration process for the NTA SWAYAM July Semester Exam 2025 will close on October 30, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) can register online through the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam.

The last date for successful fee payment is October 31, 2025. A correction window for applicants will be available from November 1 to November 3, 2025.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 11, 12, 13, and 14, 2025, in two shifts:

First shift: 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Second shift: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

NTA SWAYAM July Semester Exam 2025: Steps to Register

1. Visit the official website- exams.nta.nic.in/swayam

2. Click on the “NTA SWAYAM July Semester Exam 2025 Registration” link on the homepage

3. Enter your registration details and log in to your account

4. Fill out the application form and pay the required fee

5. Submit the form and download the confirmation page

6. Keep a hard copy of the confirmation page for future reference

SWAYAM July Semester Exam 2025: Direct Link

The registration fee for General (UR) is Rs 750 for one course and Rs 600 per course for additional courses. For Gen-EWS OBC-(NCL)/SC/ST/PwD/PwBD category candidates, the registration fee is Rs 500 for one course and Rs 400 for additional course.

Candidates are advised to complete the registration and fee payment before the deadline to avoid any last-minute issues.