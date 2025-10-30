NTA

NTA SWAYAM July Semester Exam 2025 Registration Closes Today; Correction Window To Open Soon

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 Oct 2025
14:58 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates interested in applying for Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) can register online through the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam
The last date for successful fee payment is October 31, 2025

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the registration process for the NTA SWAYAM July Semester Exam 2025 will close on October 30, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) can register online through the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam.

The last date for successful fee payment is October 31, 2025. A correction window for applicants will be available from November 1 to November 3, 2025.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 11, 12, 13, and 14, 2025, in two shifts:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • First shift: 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM
  • Second shift: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

NTA SWAYAM July Semester Exam 2025: Steps to Register

1. Visit the official website- exams.nta.nic.in/swayam

2. Click on the “NTA SWAYAM July Semester Exam 2025 Registration” link on the homepage

3. Enter your registration details and log in to your account

4. Fill out the application form and pay the required fee

5. Submit the form and download the confirmation page

6. Keep a hard copy of the confirmation page for future reference

SWAYAM July Semester Exam 2025: Direct Link

The registration fee for General (UR) is Rs 750 for one course and Rs 600 per course for additional courses. For Gen-EWS OBC-(NCL)/SC/ST/PwD/PwBD category candidates, the registration fee is Rs 500 for one course and Rs 400 for additional course.

Candidates are advised to complete the registration and fee payment before the deadline to avoid any last-minute issues.

Last updated on 30 Oct 2025
14:59 PM
NTA NTA SWAYAM July 2025
Similar stories
Kerala government

Kerala SSLC Exams 2026 to Begin on March 5; Results Expected on May 8

KEAM 2025

CEE, Kerala Issues KEAM 2025 Final Seat Allotment Result for Third Phase; Check Detai. . .

Teachers Recruitment

Delhi Government Announces Appointment of 5,346 TGTs to Strengthen Teaching in Classe. . .

National Medical Commission (NMC)

NMC Flags Incomplete Admission Data for NEET SS 2024-25; Only 3,547 Students Reported. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Kerala government

Kerala SSLC Exams 2026 to Begin on March 5; Results Expected on May 8

KEAM 2025

CEE, Kerala Issues KEAM 2025 Final Seat Allotment Result for Third Phase; Check Detai. . .

Teachers Recruitment

Delhi Government Announces Appointment of 5,346 TGTs to Strengthen Teaching in Classe. . .

National Medical Commission (NMC)

NMC Flags Incomplete Admission Data for NEET SS 2024-25; Only 3,547 Students Reported. . .

SEBI

Applications Invited for 110 SEBI Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) Posts; Apply by. . .

Rajasthan government

RSSB Issues VDO Admit Card 2025 at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Exam Scheduled for November. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality