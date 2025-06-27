NTA SWAYAM January 2025 Result OUT at exams.nta.ac.in/swayam- Know Details Here

Summary Candidates who have appeared in the NTA SWAYAM semester exams in CBT mode will be able to check their results by visiting the official website- exams.nta.ac.in/swayam As per the schedule, NTA SWAYAM January semester exam was held on May 17, 18, 24, 25, and 31 in 10 sessions

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the January 2025 semester exam result for ccomputer-based test (CBT) under the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM). Candidates who have appeared in the NTA SWAYAM semester exams in CBT mode will be able to check their results by visiting the official website- exams.nta.ac.in/swayam.

As per the schedule, NTA SWAYAM January semester exam was held on May 17, 18, 24, 25, and 31 in 10 sessions. The exam took place for 589 courses at 310 centres in 227 cities across the country. Of which, 524 courses were held in online computer-based mode and the remaining 65 in hybrid mode, consisting of CBT and pen-paper test format.

A total of 1,22,048 students registered for the CBT mode. Out of which 1,04,886 students had appeared for the exam. For hybrid mode, 2,226 students registered and 1,864 appeared.

NTA SWAYAM January Result 2025: Steps to check

Visit the NTA SWAYAM official website, exams.nta.ac.in/swayam Click on the “SWAYAM January 2025: Click Here to Download Score Card” link Enter the required credentials and submit NTA SWAYAM January Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen Check and download the marks for future reference