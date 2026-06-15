National Testing Agency (NTA)

NEET UG 2026 Aspirants Face Admit Card Download Issues; NTA Says Glitches Being Resolved

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 15 Jun 2026
11:57 AM

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Summary
According to official information, nearly four lakh candidates have successfully downloaded their admit cards
Responding to the concerns, the National Testing Agency (NTA) acknowledged the technical disruptions and assured candidates that efforts are underway to resolve them

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 is scheduled to be held on June 21, and a large number of candidates have reported technical difficulties while attempting to download their admit cards from the official portal. The issue has triggered concern among aspirants just days before the country's largest medical entrance examination.

According to official information, nearly four lakh candidates have successfully downloaded their admit cards. However, many others continue to face problems ranging from server errors and login failures to slow-loading webpages, prompting complaints across social media platforms.

Responding to the concerns, the National Testing Agency (NTA) acknowledged the technical disruptions and assured candidates that efforts are underway to resolve them.

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“We are aware that some of you are facing technical glitches or server issues in accessing your admit cards. Our teams have been working towards resolving all these issues. We are there for you and will ensure that very soon, all candidates get their admit cards. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” the agency said in an official statement.

Despite the assurance, candidates continued to report difficulties in accessing the portal. Several users claimed that the website either failed to load completely or displayed error messages even after they entered the correct login credentials. Others said they had been trying repeatedly for hours without success.

Apart from admit card-related issues, candidates also highlighted problems linked to the fee refund and bank account verification process. Some users reported receiving messages indicating that they had opted not to submit refund details despite completing the verification process. Others said the refund verification link remained inaccessible.

One candidate alleged that their account had been temporarily blocked even after entering the correct credentials multiple times, raising concerns over whether the issue was affecting a broader section of applicants.

The anxiety among aspirants has been compounded by reports of last-minute examination centre changes. Some candidates claimed that their allotted centres had been shifted to locations much farther from their residences, creating additional logistical challenges ahead of the examination.

As complaints mounted, several candidates tagged education authorities and government officials on social media, seeking immediate intervention and a quick resolution to the technical problems. Many expressed concern that repeated portal failures and uncertainty over verification procedures were disrupting their final phase of preparation.

With less than a week remaining before the examination, candidates have urged the NTA to ensure uninterrupted access to admit cards and streamline online services. The agency is expected to continue monitoring the situation and address pending issues to facilitate a smooth conduct of NEET UG 2026.

Last updated on 15 Jun 2026
11:58 AM
National Testing Agency (NTA) NTA NEET UG NEET UG 2026
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