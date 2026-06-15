NTA Allows NEET UG 2026 Applicants to Update Refund Bank Information Before Admit Card Download

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated a bank account re-confirmation and correction facility for candidates registered for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026. Candidates can access the bank account verification and correction link through the official NEET UG website (neet.nta.nic.in).

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated a bank account re-confirmation and correction facility for candidates registered for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026. The move is aimed at ensuring the smooth transfer of examination fee refunds to eligible candidates and addressing discrepancies identified in bank account information submitted during the application process.

Candidates can access the bank account verification and correction link through the official NEET UG website (neet.nta.nic.in). The facility enables applicants to review, update, and confirm their banking details before the refund process is initiated. To use the correction window, candidates must log in using their application number and password.

According to an official notification issued by the agency, the decision was taken after NTA detected inconsistencies in the bank account information provided by some applicants. The agency also received multiple requests from candidates seeking an opportunity to rectify incorrect details to avoid delays or failures in the refund process.

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To strengthen data security and protect applicants' financial information, NTA has introduced an additional authentication layer for accessing the correction facility. Candidates will be required to complete OTP-based Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) using their registered mobile number before they can view or modify any bank account details. Only after successful verification will candidates be permitted to access the refund-related information and make necessary corrections.

The agency has advised candidates to carefully verify all account-related information, including the beneficiary name, bank account number, bank name, and IFSC code. Applicants must ensure that the details entered belong to the intended beneficiary account to prevent complications during the refund transfer process.

In addition to updating account information manually, candidates have also been given the option of uploading supporting documents. NTA has allowed applicants to submit a scanned copy of a cancelled cheque or the first page of their bank passbook as an additional method of verifying the account designated for receiving the refund.

To check and update bank account details, candidates need to visit the official NEET UG portal and click on the fee refund verification link available on the homepage. After logging in with their credentials and completing the OTP-based authentication process, they can review their banking information and make any necessary corrections. Those opting to upload supporting documents can do so through the same portal.

The agency has further clarified that candidates should complete the verification and correction process before downloading their revised NEET UG 2026 admit card. Failure to update accurate bank details within the stipulated period could affect the refund process.

NTA has urged candidates to review the information carefully and avoid errors while submitting account details. Since the refund amount will be transferred directly to the verified bank account, accuracy in the information provided is crucial.

For candidates facing difficulties while accessing the portal or updating their details, NTA has provided multiple support channels. Applicants can seek assistance through the helpdesk numbers 011-40759000 and 011-69227700 or contact the agency via email at neetug2026@nta.ac.in.

Find the direct correction link here.