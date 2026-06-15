Assam CEE 2026

Assam CEE Answer Key 2026 Out for All Question Sets - Objection Submission Underway

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 15 Jun 2026
11:11 AM

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Summary
The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has released the provisional answer key for the Assam Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2026.
Candidates who appeared for the state-level engineering entrance examination can now access and download the answer key through the university’s official website (astu.ac.in).

The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has released the provisional answer key for the Assam Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2026 for all question sets. Candidates who appeared for the state-level engineering entrance examination can now access and download the answer key through the university’s official website (astu.ac.in). The release of the provisional answer key enables candidates to evaluate their performance and estimate their probable scores before the declaration of results.

The answer key has been made available in PDF format and contains the tentative answers to the questions asked in the examination.

Along with the release of the provisional answer key, ASTU has also opened the objection window for candidates who find discrepancies in any of the published responses. Students who are not satisfied with the provisional answers can submit their challenges through the official website. The objection facility will remain available until 6 PM on June 16, 2026.

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Candidates wishing to challenge any answer must provide supporting justification and pay a non-refundable fee of ₹500 per question. The university is expected to review all objections received within the stipulated period before preparing the final answer key. Any valid corrections identified during the review process will be incorporated into the final version, which will serve as the basis for result preparation.

The Assam CEE 2026 examination was conducted on June 14 in offline, pen-and-paper mode. The entrance test is held for admission to Bachelor of Technology (BTech) and Bachelor of Engineering (BE) programmes offered by government and private engineering institutions across Assam.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official ASTU website for updates regarding final answer key, result announcements, and counselling-related notifications.

Find the answer key link here.

Last updated on 15 Jun 2026
11:12 AM
Assam CEE 2026 Answer Key
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