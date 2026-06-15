IMU-CET

IMU CET Result 2026 Declared, Counselling Begins - Direct Links, Merit List and UG, PG Toppers Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 15 Jun 2026
09:59 AM

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Summary
The Indian Maritime University (IMU) has announced the results of the Indian Maritime University Common Entrance Test (IMU CET) 2026.
Candidates who appeared for the national-level entrance examination can now access their results and download their rank certificates through the university’s official admission portal (imu.edu.in).

The Indian Maritime University (IMU) has announced the results of the Indian Maritime University Common Entrance Test (IMU CET) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the national-level entrance examination can now access their results and download their rank certificates through the university’s official admission portal (imu.edu.in). Along with the results, IMU has also released the merit list for the UG and PG programmes, which includes the qualified candidates' CET ranks, roll numbers, and categories.

The IMU CET serves as the gateway for admission to a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate maritime programmes offered by Indian Maritime University campuses as well as affiliated government and private maritime institutions across the country. The 2026 entrance examination was conducted on May 24 for candidates seeking admission to various maritime education programmes for the upcoming academic session.

To access the result, candidates must log in to the official website with their application number and password. The university has made the rank certificates available online, enabling candidates to review their performance and prepare for the next stage of the admission process.

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UG (BTech, BSc, DNS) Programme Top 3

  • CET Rank 1: IMU26U000649
  • CET Rank 2: IMU26U095606
  • CET Rank 3: IMU26U069591

PG (MBA) Programme Top 3

  • CET Rank 1: IMU26M100917
  • CET Rank 2: IMU26M097620
  • CET Rank 3: IMU26M101815

PG (MTech) Programme Top 3

  • CET Rank 1: IMU26T027690
  • CET Rank 2: IMU26T013302
  • CET Rank 3: IMU26T050293

The rank card is an important document that will be required during counselling and admission procedures. It contains several key details related to the candidate and examination performance, including the candidate’s name, gender, category, IMU CET application number, marks obtained in the examination, and the rank secured.

While the results have now been declared, the university has released the counselling schedule for admissions through IMU CET 2026. The registration process is currently underway and will conclude on June 17, 2026.

Candidates who have qualified are encouraged to keep their rank certificates safely and follow official updates regarding the upcoming admission process.

Find the direct link here: rank certificate and counselling portal

Last updated on 15 Jun 2026
10:00 AM
IMU-CET Indian Maritime University Result toppers merit list Counselling
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