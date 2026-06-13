JoSAA 2026 Round 1 Cut-Offs Out: IIT Bombay CSE Closes at AIR 65, Check Other Institutes Here

Summary The data highlights the intense competition for admission to the country's premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), with Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) continuing to attract the highest-ranked candidates Among the top IITs, IIT Bombay recorded the most competitive cut-off for CSE, which closed at All India Rank (AIR) 65 in the Open gender-neutral category

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the Round 1 seat allotment results for counselling 2026 along with the opening and closing ranks (OR-CR) for programmes offered by participating institutes. The data highlights the intense competition for admission to the country's premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), with Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) continuing to attract the highest-ranked candidates.

Among the top IITs, IIT Bombay recorded the most competitive cut-off for CSE, which closed at All India Rank (AIR) 65 in the Open gender-neutral category. Electrical Engineering at the institute closed at AIR 400, while Mechanical Engineering admitted candidates up to AIR 1,852. Other sought-after programmes included Economics, which closed at AIR 2,270, Aerospace Engineering at AIR 2,593, Chemical Engineering at AIR 2,750, and Civil Engineering at AIR 4,376.

At IIT Delhi, CSE remained the most preferred programme, closing at AIR 123. Mathematics and Computing followed closely with a closing rank of AIR 320, while Electrical Engineering closed at AIR 593. Mechanical Engineering admitted candidates up to AIR 2,131 and Civil Engineering closed at AIR 4,798.

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IIT Madras also witnessed strong demand for its flagship programmes. CSE closed at AIR 149, while the increasingly popular Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics programme closed at AIR 226. Electrical Engineering closed at AIR 742, Mechanical Engineering at AIR 2,445, Aerospace Engineering at AIR 3,125, and Civil Engineering at AIR 5,970.

The Round 1 cut-off data underscores the continued dominance of computer science-related disciplines in engineering admissions, with newer technology-focused programmes such as AI and Data Analytics also drawing significant interest among top-ranked candidates.

Alongside the release of cut-offs, JoSAA announced the Round 1 seat allotment results. Candidates can check their allotted institute and programme through the official JoSAA portal using their application number and password.

Students who have secured a seat in Round 1 are required to complete online reporting between June 13 and June 26. The process includes payment of the seat acceptance fee, uploading necessary documents, verification, and selecting one of the available options—Freeze, Float, or Slide.

Candidates opting for the “Freeze” option will accept their allotted seat and will not participate in subsequent rounds of counselling. Those choosing “Float” or “Slide” may be considered for higher-preference options in later rounds, subject to availability.

The seat acceptance fee has been fixed at Rs 30,000 for candidates belonging to the general category and Rs 15,000 for candidates from reserved categories.

To access the seat allotment result, candidates must visit the official JoSAA website, click on the “Seat Allotment Result” link, log in using their credentials, and download the allotment letter for future admission-related procedures.