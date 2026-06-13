JoSAA Counselling 2026

JoSAA 2026 Round 1 Cut-Offs Out: IIT Bombay CSE Closes at AIR 65, Check Other Institutes Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Jun 2026
14:05 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The data highlights the intense competition for admission to the country's premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), with Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) continuing to attract the highest-ranked candidates
Among the top IITs, IIT Bombay recorded the most competitive cut-off for CSE, which closed at All India Rank (AIR) 65 in the Open gender-neutral category

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the Round 1 seat allotment results for counselling 2026 along with the opening and closing ranks (OR-CR) for programmes offered by participating institutes. The data highlights the intense competition for admission to the country's premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), with Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) continuing to attract the highest-ranked candidates.

Among the top IITs, IIT Bombay recorded the most competitive cut-off for CSE, which closed at All India Rank (AIR) 65 in the Open gender-neutral category. Electrical Engineering at the institute closed at AIR 400, while Mechanical Engineering admitted candidates up to AIR 1,852. Other sought-after programmes included Economics, which closed at AIR 2,270, Aerospace Engineering at AIR 2,593, Chemical Engineering at AIR 2,750, and Civil Engineering at AIR 4,376.

At IIT Delhi, CSE remained the most preferred programme, closing at AIR 123. Mathematics and Computing followed closely with a closing rank of AIR 320, while Electrical Engineering closed at AIR 593. Mechanical Engineering admitted candidates up to AIR 2,131 and Civil Engineering closed at AIR 4,798.

ADVERTISEMENT

IIT Madras also witnessed strong demand for its flagship programmes. CSE closed at AIR 149, while the increasingly popular Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics programme closed at AIR 226. Electrical Engineering closed at AIR 742, Mechanical Engineering at AIR 2,445, Aerospace Engineering at AIR 3,125, and Civil Engineering at AIR 5,970.

The Round 1 cut-off data underscores the continued dominance of computer science-related disciplines in engineering admissions, with newer technology-focused programmes such as AI and Data Analytics also drawing significant interest among top-ranked candidates.

Alongside the release of cut-offs, JoSAA announced the Round 1 seat allotment results. Candidates can check their allotted institute and programme through the official JoSAA portal using their application number and password.

Students who have secured a seat in Round 1 are required to complete online reporting between June 13 and June 26. The process includes payment of the seat acceptance fee, uploading necessary documents, verification, and selecting one of the available options—Freeze, Float, or Slide.

Candidates opting for the “Freeze” option will accept their allotted seat and will not participate in subsequent rounds of counselling. Those choosing “Float” or “Slide” may be considered for higher-preference options in later rounds, subject to availability.

The seat acceptance fee has been fixed at Rs 30,000 for candidates belonging to the general category and Rs 15,000 for candidates from reserved categories.

To access the seat allotment result, candidates must visit the official JoSAA website, click on the “Seat Allotment Result” link, log in using their credentials, and download the allotment letter for future admission-related procedures.

Last updated on 13 Jun 2026
14:05 PM
JoSAA Counselling 2026 IIT Bombay IIT Delhi JoSAA
Similar stories
Directorate of Technical Education Tamil Nadu

TNEA 2026 Counselling Schedule May Be Revised Amid Upcoming NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam

Delhi University

DU SOL Opens Admissions for Foreign Language, Professional Courses; Applications Open

NEET UG

Re-NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Expected by June 14; Exam to Be Held on June 21 with Revis. . .

Odisha government

Free Education from Kindergarten to Postgraduate Level - Odisha Govt Unveils Scheme f. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Directorate of Technical Education Tamil Nadu

TNEA 2026 Counselling Schedule May Be Revised Amid Upcoming NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam

Delhi University

DU SOL Opens Admissions for Foreign Language, Professional Courses; Applications Open

Odisha government

Free Education from Kindergarten to Postgraduate Level - Odisha Govt Unveils Scheme f. . .

NEET UG

Re-NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Expected by June 14; Exam to Be Held on June 21 with Revis. . .

KEAM 2026

KEAM Counselling 2026 Rank List Release Delayed Due to CBSE OSM Row - Check Update by. . .

Admit Card

SWAYAM January 2026 Admit Card Issued - Find Semester Exam Hall Ticket Details Here

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality