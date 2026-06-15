NEET UG 2026

NEET UG Admit Card 2026 for Re-Exam Out! Check Alternate Download Links, Latest Format Updates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 15 Jun 2026
09:07 AM

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Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially issued the admit cards for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 re-examination.
Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the re-test can now download their hall tickets from the official NTA NEET website (neet.nta.nic.in).

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially issued the admit cards for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 re-examination. Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the re-test can now download their hall tickets from the official NTA NEET website (neet.nta.nic.in) using their application credentials.

The re-examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 21, 2026, and is expected to witness the participation of more than 22 lakh medical aspirants across the country. The examination will be held in a single shift from 2 PM to 5.15 PM at designated centres nationwide.

NEET UG 2026: NTA Introduces Student-Friendly Changes Ahead of June 21 Re-Exam! Check Notice
NEET UG 2026: NTA Introduces Student-Friendly Changes Ahead of June 21 Re-Exam! Check Notice

The admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall and contains important information related to the candidate and the examination. Details available on the hall ticket include the candidate’s name, roll number, photograph, signature, examination centre name and address, reporting time, examination schedule, and other instructions issued by the testing agency.

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Candidates can access the admit card by visiting the official website and selecting the Re-NEET UG 2026 admit card link. After entering the required login credentials, such as the application number and password, applicants can download and print their hall tickets for use on examination day.

The National Testing Agency has advised candidates to carefully verify all particulars mentioned on the admit card immediately after downloading it. Information such as personal details, examination centre location, photograph, signature, and reporting schedule should be checked thoroughly. In case any discrepancy is found, candidates have been instructed to contact the NTA helpdesk at the earliest for necessary corrections.

Along with the release of admit cards, NTA has recently introduced certain modifications to the examination materials for the re-test. As part of the updated arrangements, two additional rough-work pages have been inserted immediately after the instruction page in the question booklet. Furthermore, two extra pages have also been added at the end of the booklet to provide candidates with additional space for calculations and rough work during the examination.

The revised format has been implemented uniformly across both English and regional language versions of the question paper. The agency believes the changes will help candidates manage calculations and note-taking more effectively during the test.

In another important update, NTA has extended the deadline for candidates who appeared in the earlier NEET UG 2026 examination to submit or verify their bank account details. The facility will now remain available until June 22, allowing students additional time to ensure that their banking information is correctly registered with the agency.

Find the direct download links: link 1 and link 2

Last updated on 15 Jun 2026
09:09 AM
NEET UG 2026 National Testing Agency (NTA) Admit Card
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