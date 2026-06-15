School Admission

HSCAP Kerala Plus One First Allotment Result 2026 Out - Allocation, Class 11 Admission Details Released

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 15 Jun 2026
11:56 AM

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Summary
The Directorate of General Education (DGE), Kerala, has announced the first allotment result for Plus One (Class 11) admissions under the Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP) 2026.
Candidates who applied for admission through the Single Window System (SWS) can now access their allotment status on the official HSCAP portal (hscap.kerala.gov.in).

The Directorate of General Education (DGE), Kerala, has announced the first allotment result for Plus One (Class 11) admissions under the Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP) 2026. Candidates who applied for admission through the Single Window System (SWS) can now access their allotment status on the official HSCAP portal (hscap.kerala.gov.in).

The first allotment marks a significant stage in the Kerala Plus One admission process and follows the release of the trial allotment list published earlier this month. According to the Directorate of General Education, seat allotments have been prepared on the basis of candidates’ academic merit and the preferences submitted during the application process. The allotment serves as the official admission allocation for eligible students seeking entry into higher secondary courses across the state.

Students who have secured a seat in the first allotment round are required to complete the admission process within the timeline prescribed by the authorities. As per the official schedule, candidates must report to their allotted schools between June 15 and June 17 for document verification and admission formalities.

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The DGE has instructed that students must visit the allotted institution accompanied by a parent or guardian. Authorities have also stated that the first page of the allotment letter should bear the signatures of both the student and the parent or guardian before submission at the school.

Candidates are required to carry all relevant documents while reporting for admission. These include the allotment memo issued through the HSCAP portal, SSLC or Class 10 mark sheet, transfer certificate, conduct certificate, community certificate wherever applicable, and recent passport-size photographs. Failure to produce the necessary documents may lead to delays in the admission process.

To check the allotment status, students need to visit the official HSCAP website and access the Candidate Login section under the Single Window System. After entering their application number, password, and captcha code, candidates can view their allotment details and download the allotment memo for future use.

The authorities have also provided options for students who are dissatisfied with the allotted school or course. Such candidates may choose to wait for subsequent allotment rounds or apply for an upgrade in accordance with HSCAP guidelines. Further allotment rounds will be conducted based on seat availability and candidate preferences.

Candidates are encouraged to complete all formalities within the stipulated period and regularly monitor official announcements regarding future allotment rounds and admission updates.

Find the direct link here.

Last updated on 15 Jun 2026
11:56 AM
School Admission Kerala government Result seat allotment Class XI
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