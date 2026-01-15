JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Dates Revised Again! January 23 Exam Postponed in West Bengal

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again revised the examination schedule for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 1. As per the latest update, the exam scheduled for January 23, 2026, in West Bengal has been postponed.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again revised the examination schedule for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 1. As per the latest update, the exam scheduled for January 23, 2026, in West Bengal has been postponed, and affected candidates will be allotted a revised examination date.

Initially, the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 was planned to be conducted from January 23 to January 30, 2026. However, the NTA had earlier shortened the examination window by one day, announcing that the last exam would now be held on January 29, 2026. With the latest revision, only the January 23 examination in West Bengal stands deferred, while exams in other states will continue as per the revised schedule.

The postponement was confirmed by the NTA through an official post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The post stated, “In view of the representations received from candidates in the state of West Bengal regarding the celebration of Saraswati Puja on 23 rd January 2026, it has been decided that all candidates scheduled to appear for JEE (Main) in West Bengal on 23 rd January 2026 shall be allotted another date of examination among the advertised dates for JEE (Main) 2026 Session 1 examination.”

According to the notification, the decision was taken after the agency received multiple representations from candidates in West Bengal, citing the celebration of Saraswati Puja on January 23. Considering the cultural significance of the festival in the state, the NTA decided to reschedule the exam for candidates appearing at centres in West Bengal.

As per the notice, all candidates who were scheduled to appear for the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exam in West Bengal on January 23 will be allotted an alternative examination date from among the already announced dates of the session. The revised schedule for these candidates will be published on the official website in due course.

The testing agency has already issued the exam city intimation slips for JEE Main 2026 Session 1. Candidates can download their city slips by logging in with their application number, along with their password or date of birth and the security pin displayed on the screen.

The JEE Main 2026 admit cards are expected to be released shortly. As mentioned in the information bulletin, the hall tickets will be made available three to four days before the examination date. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official NTA JEE Main website for updates regarding the revised exam date for West Bengal centres and the release of admit cards.