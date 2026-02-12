JEE Main 2026 Result Postponed - NTA Confirms Revised Date for Session 1!

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially confirmed that the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 result date. The announcement comes after days of uncertainty regarding the result date, leaving more than 13.5 lakh candidates awaiting their scores.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially confirmed that the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results will now be declared by February 16, revising its earlier timeline. The announcement comes after days of uncertainty regarding the result date, leaving more than 13.5 lakh candidates awaiting their scores. Once released, the results will be available on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Earlier, the NTA had indicated that the JEE Main 2026 results would be announced on or before February 12. Subsequent media reports had even suggested the possibility of an earlier declaration. However, the agency has now clarified that the results will be published by February 16, which falls early next week. The delay has also led to confusion among candidates, especially as the final answer key for Session 1 has not yet been issued.

To download the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 scorecard, candidates must visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on the link for “JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result” available on the homepage. They will then need to log in using their application number along with their password or date of birth. After submitting the required details, the scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download and save the PDF copy for future reference, particularly for use during the counselling and admission process. In previous years, the NTA has also made individual scorecards accessible through DigiLocker.

ADVERTISEMENT

The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 was conducted as a computer-based test for admission to undergraduate programmes in engineering, architecture, and planning. This national-level entrance examination serves as a gateway for BTech, BArch, and BPlanning courses offered at premier institutions including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and Government-funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

Along with the release of the results, the NTA will also publish the All India Rank (AIR) list and the names of the toppers. The top 2.5 lakh candidates across both sessions of JEE Main 2026 will become eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced 2026 examination, which is scheduled to be held on May 17.

Candidates who qualify in Session 1 will be eligible to participate in the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process for admissions to participating institutions. Those who are dissatisfied with their Session 1 performance will also have the opportunity to register for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 in an attempt to improve their scores. With the revised timeline now confirmed, candidates are advised to keep a close watch on the official website for updates regarding the final answer key and the release of results.