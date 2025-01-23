National Testing Agency

NTA reschedules JEE Main 2025 Session 1 exam in Karnataka exam centre- Read details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) rescheduled JEE Main 2025 Session 1 exam in one exam centre in Karnataka. Candidates who wish to check the official notice can find it on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The official notice reads, "Due to unavoidable reason of technical snag in Examination Centre - eTalent, (TC code- 40086), No.3, Belmar Estate, Nagasandra Main Rd, Amaravathi Layout, Nagara Bavi, Nalagadderanahalli, Peenya Bengaluru, Karnataka, during conduct of JEE (Main)-2025 Session-I (Shift-I) Examination on 22 January 2025, the examination for 114 affected candidates are rescheduled and will be conducted on 28/29 January 2025. These candidates will be issued with fresh admit cards along with other candidates scheduled to appear on the above mentioned dates."

According to the schedule, the JEE Main Paper I examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2025 in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The JEE Main Paper II will be held on January 30, 2025 in a single shift- from 3 pm to 6.30 pm.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

