UGC NET June 2025 Admit Card Released - Check Exam Guidelines on ugcnet.nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially issued the admit card for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2025 examination scheduled for June 25, 2025. Candidates appearing for the exam can now download their UGC NET hall tickets from the official website — ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The admit cards for candidates appearing on subsequent dates will be issued shortly, as per the agency.

The UGC NET admit card 2025 is a crucial document that includes important information such as the candidate’s name, photograph, application number, exam date, shift timing, reporting time, and exam centre address. It is mandatory for all candidates to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to gain entry into the examination venue.

To download the UGC NET 2025 admit card, candidates should visit the official website, click on the ‘UGC NET June 2025 Admit Card’ link, and log in using their application number and date of birth. The admit card will then be displayed on the screen, which candidates must download and print for use on exam day.

Earlier, NTA had released the exam city intimation slip for the UGC NET June 2025 session, providing candidates with advanced information about the city of their exam centre. The complete subject-wise exam schedule is also available on the official website for candidates to check.

The UGC NET June 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 25 to June 29, 2025, in two shifts daily — the first shift from 9 AM to noon and the second shift from 3 PM to 6 PM. The examination is held to determine the eligibility of candidates for Assistant Professor positions and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges.

