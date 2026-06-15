CUET PG 2026: NTA Publishes Subject-Wise Scores of Rescheduled Exams; Issues Clarification

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the subject-wise marks of candidates who appeared in the rescheduled Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026 examination. To improve transparency and provide greater clarity to stakeholders, NTA has made public the detailed subject-wise marks of candidates who appeared in the rescheduled test.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the subject-wise marks of candidates who appeared in the rescheduled Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026 examination, following concerns and questions raised on social media regarding the conduct of the special examination and the preparation of results.

In an official clarification, the agency stated that it had received multiple queries through social media platforms and email communications regarding the special examination held on March 29 and 30, 2026, as well as the methodology adopted for evaluating candidates and preparing results. To improve transparency and provide greater clarity to stakeholders, NTA has made public the detailed subject-wise marks of candidates who appeared in the rescheduled test. Alongside this data, the agency has also released information on the top-performing candidates in the corresponding subjects from the regular examination cycle.

According to NTA, the published data indicate that the performance of candidates who took the rescheduled examination falls within the normal score distribution observed in the respective subjects. The agency maintained that the results do not suggest any unusual trend or disproportionate benefit for candidates who appeared in the special examination compared to those who took the test during the regular schedule.

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The rescheduled examination was conducted for 565 candidates who were unable to appear for the test on their originally allotted dates due to circumstances beyond their control. Among these candidates, 534 were from Tura in Meghalaya, while 31 were from overseas examination centres. NTA explained that local disturbances, security-related concerns, and other unavoidable situations had disrupted the original examination schedule for these students.

To ensure that the affected candidates did not lose the opportunity to appear for the national-level entrance examination, the agency organised a special examination as a welfare measure. NTA reiterated that the rescheduled test was conducted solely to safeguard the interests of students impacted by unforeseen circumstances.

Addressing concerns surrounding score normalisation, NTA clarified that the CUET PG 2026 results were prepared entirely on the basis of actual marks obtained by candidates. The agency stated that every candidate, including those who appeared in the rescheduled examination, was evaluated using the same marking scheme and assessment criteria.

The testing agency further explained that normalisation is generally applied when large groups of candidates appear for an examination in different shifts, and there is a need to account for possible variations in difficulty levels. However, in the case of the rescheduled CUET PG examination, only a limited number of candidates appeared across 28 subjects. According to NTA, comparing the performance of such a small cohort with the substantially larger group of candidates who took the regular examination would not have produced statistically reliable or meaningful outcomes.

As a result, the agency maintained that normalisation was not appropriate in this situation and that all candidates were assessed solely on the basis of their actual performance in the examination.

NTA also clarified concerns regarding the question papers used during the rescheduled examination. The agency stated that the papers had been prepared well in advance by subject experts and formed part of an approved pool of question papers. These papers were reviewed and certified to be of a difficulty level equivalent to those administered during the regular examination schedule.

The agency said that releasing the marks data is intended to provide greater transparency regarding the evaluation process and reassure candidates about the fairness of the examination. According to NTA, the published information demonstrates that the performance of candidates who appeared in the special examination aligns with expected score patterns and does not indicate any undue advantage.

Read the official notice here.