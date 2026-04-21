BPSC Postpones Stenographer Exam 2026 Due to Administrative Reasons; Check Revised Date Here

Summary According to an official notification released on Monday, the examination will now take place on June 11, 2026 The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 15 vacancies across various categories

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the postponement of the Stenographer recruitment examination, which was earlier scheduled to be held on May 9, 2026. According to an official notification released on Monday, the examination will now take place on June 11, 2026. The commission cited “administrative reasons” for the rescheduling.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 15 vacancies across various categories. Of these, 7 posts are reserved for candidates from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 1 for Scheduled Caste (SC), 2 for Scheduled Tribe (ST), 3 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), and 2 for Backward Classes (BC).

Candidates applying for the post must have completed their 10+2 or an equivalent qualification from a recognised board. Additionally, applicants are required to possess stenography skills in both Hindi and English, along with basic computer proficiency.

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The minimum age limit for candidates is 18 years. The upper age limit varies by category: 37 years for General (Male) and BC/EBC candidates, 40 years for General (Female), and 42 years for SC/ST candidates.

Selected candidates will be placed under Level IV of the pay matrix, with a salary ranging from Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100.

The application process for the examination had concluded earlier on February 2, 2026.

Candidates are advised to take note of the revised examination date and continue their preparations accordingly.