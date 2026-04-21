Bihar Public Service Commission

BPSC Warns Against Fake TRE 4.0 Notification 2026 Circulating Online

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 21 Apr 2026
14:03 PM

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Summary
The commission has urged aspirants and the public to rely only on its official website and verified social media channels for authentic updates
A purported notice had recently gone viral claiming that the online application process for TRE 4.0 would begin on April 25 to fill 46,882 teaching posts, with examinations scheduled between September 22 and 27

The Bihar Public Service Commission has issued a clarification dismissing a widely circulated notification regarding the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE 4.0) 2026 as “misleading and unverified.” The commission has urged aspirants and the public to rely only on its official website and verified social media channels for authentic updates.

A purported notice had recently gone viral claiming that the online application process for TRE 4.0 would begin on April 25 to fill 46,882 teaching posts, with examinations scheduled between September 22 and 27. However, the commission has categorically denied issuing any such notification.

In a statement posted on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, the commission said the information was not released by it and confirmed that no official announcement regarding application dates for TRE 4.0 has been made so far.

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Earlier developments had added to the anticipation among candidates. In September 2025, Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar indicated that vacancies for TRE 4.0 would be announced soon. Media reports at the time suggested the examination might be conducted in December, with results expected in January.

The delay in releasing the official notification led to protests by aspirants in Patna in October 2025, where candidates demanded the announcement of the recruitment drive and raised calls for filling nearly 1.2 lakh teaching vacancies.

Tensions escalated further when student leader Dileep Kumar was arrested in Darbhanga ahead of a planned demonstration. The arrest triggered strong reactions on social media, with several users alleging suppression of student voices.

Meanwhile, the results for TRE 3.0 for Classes 9 and 10 across multiple subjects were declared on December 17, marking the latest completed phase in the ongoing teacher recruitment process.

The commission has reiterated its appeal to candidates to stay vigilant and avoid relying on unofficial sources for recruitment-related information.

Last updated on 21 Apr 2026
14:03 PM
Bihar Public Service Commission BPSC
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