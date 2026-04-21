ATMA 2026

ATMA 2026 May Session Registration Closes Today; Exam on May 3

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 21 Apr 2026
15:24 PM

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Summary
Candidates who have not yet applied can complete the process on the official website, atmaaims.com
As per the official schedule, the centre-based online ATMA exam will be conducted on May 3, 2026, in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm

The Association of Indian Management Schools will close the application window for the May session of the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA 2026) today, April 21. Candidates who have not yet applied can complete the process on the official website, atmaaims.com.

As per the official schedule, the centre-based online ATMA exam will be conducted on May 3, 2026, in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The admit cards are scheduled to be released on April 29, while results for admission to MBA, MMS, and PGDM programmes will be declared on May 9.

Candidates were required to pay a non-refundable application fee of ₹2,000, with the payment window having closed earlier on April 19. The last date to print the submitted application form is April 22.

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How to Apply for ATMA May 2026

  1. Visit the official website atmaaims.com
  2. Click on “Candidate Login”
  3. Register to generate a Personal Identification Number (PID)
  4. Log in, upload required documents, and pay the fee
  5. Fill out the application form
  6. Submit and download a copy for future reference

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks from a recognised university to apply for ATMA 2026.

Applicants are advised to complete the process before the deadline and keep track of upcoming events, including admit card release and result declaration.

Last updated on 21 Apr 2026
15:25 PM
ATMA 2026 Registration Date
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