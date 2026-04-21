Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court Releases Hall Ticket 2026 for Peon and Other Posts; Exam on April 24

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 21 Apr 2026
14:19 PM

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Summary
Candidates who have applied for the examination can now download their admit cards from the official website, bhc.gov.in
According to the official schedule, the screening test for provisionally eligible candidates applying for the posts of Clerk, Staff-Car-Driver, and Peon/Hamal/Farash will be conducted on April 24, 2026

The Bombay High Court has issued the hall tickets for the 2026 recruitment examination for peon posts. Candidates who have applied for the examination can now download their admit cards from the official website, bhc.gov.in.

According to the official schedule, the screening test for provisionally eligible candidates applying for the posts of Clerk, Staff-Car-Driver, and Peon/Hamal/Farash will be conducted on April 24, 2026.

To access the hall ticket, candidates need to log in using their credentials on the official portal. The admit card is a mandatory document for entry to the examination centre, and candidates are advised to verify all details mentioned on it carefully.

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Bombay High Court Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official website of the Bombay High Court
  2. Click on the “Bombay High Court Hall Ticket 2026” link on the homepage
  3. Enter login credentials on the new page
  4. Submit the details to view the admit card
  5. Download and print a copy for future use

Candidates should carry a printed copy of the hall ticket along with valid identification proof to the examination centre.

Last updated on 21 Apr 2026
14:19 PM
Bombay High Court High Court Admit Card Bombay HC
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